NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS Bringing the ‘carnage’ to Perth



Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced a full run of Australian tour dates, with Perth shows at Riverside Theatre on Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 6. The Australian Carnage tour follows the release of Cave and Ellis’ widely acclaimed CARNAGE album from 2021.

In March the pair announced two dates together at Victoria’s iconic Hanging Rock with Courtney Barnett, but the anticipated release of further tour plans were put on hold following the tragic death of Cave’s son Jethro in May.

While Ellis is a long-term member of The Bad Seeds, and he and Cave have composed and recorded scores and worked on many other projects together, this is the first time they have paired up to tour Australia.

Cave and Ellis have a long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists. They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member.

The two have also recorded as Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have composed and recorded numerous, film, TV, and theatre soundtracks together.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis bring their Australian Carnage tour to Riverside Theatre on Monday, December 5 and Tuesday, December 6, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.nickcave.com