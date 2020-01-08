New Year Day’s Race Day At Flemington



Flemington Racecourse is well-known for being one of Australia’s best-loved horse racing venues. But now even non-horse racing fans can get an excellent chance to start the new year with a bang as Flemington will be hosting a special New Year’s Day race day.

This promises to be one of the highlights of the summer racing calendar. Whether you’re attending to soak up the laid-back carnival atmosphere or want to witness one of the day’s top-quality horse races, there are surely few better ways to kick off the New Year.

You can get plenty of information about this event on the Flemington Facebook page, but we’ll show you what we think could be some of the key reasons to take part in this horse racing spectacle.

Racing highlights on New Year’s Day

Flemington is probably best-known for hosting the legendary Melbourne Cup. While there aren’t any races equal to this competition’s stature on New Year’s Day, there’s still plenty to look forward to. From the Listed Bagot Handicap to the Group 3 Standish Handicap, there are many options to consider if you are searching for a legal horse racing betting site and want to put down a bet on the first race day of the calendar.

There will be no less than five quality races taking place on New Year’s Day. These include the Super Vobis Two-Years-Old Fillies Plate, the Super Vobis Three-Years-Old and Four-Years-Old race, and the famous BM70 Handicap contest.

But it’s the Standish Handicap that will be the true highlight of the day’s racing as the sprinters fire down the legendary Flemington straight. We’ve seen racing icons like Super Impressive, Flamberge and Catapulted putting in some phenomenal winning performances here in the past couple of decades.

The main question is whether anyone can top Whispering Brook’s excellent win last year. Darren Weir’s racehorse put in a commanding performance to edge out the previous winner Smart Coupe, and it’s going to be fascinating to see who triumphs in 2020.

Sampling the raceday atmosphere

Any visit to Flemington is about so much more than just the horse racing action. This is especially true on the New Year’s Day extravaganza where it’s widely predicted to be another beautiful sunny day for racegoers.

There’s plenty of space for enjoying a relaxed picnic here amidst the sumptuous gardens. Plus there’ll be plenty of entertainment with some acoustic musical entertainment over at the Lawn Bar. The musical guests have yet to be announced, and while they are unlikely to include any big names like Paul Kelly, it will be sure to add a laidback touch to the raceday atmosphere.

If you’ve never been to a race meeting before, then you’ll need to know that these can be long-lasting affairs. As a result, it’s best to stay fully fuelled so that you can last the distance. Thankfully Flemington comes equipped with some wonderful food outlets.

You can sample all of the traditional Australian pub food at the Lounge in Saintly Place West, while the Surf and Turf Shack near the Lawn Bar promises to serve up no end of mouthwatering seafood specials and barbecue classics.

However, it’s worth noting that things really get going once the sun goes down. Be sure to head up to the Summer on the Roof Garden where you’ll get to enjoy the finest cocktails, while a DJ blasts out perfectly chilled-out beats out across the Melbourne skyline.

What’s great is that while the price of concert tickets in Australia is skyrocketing, you can gain access to this New Year’s Day event for the very reasonable fee of $15. All of which should give you a cost-effective way to start 2020 in style.