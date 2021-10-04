NEVERMORE The life of Poe



The multi award winning team at Grey Lantern Productions have announced the Australian premiere of Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe at Subiaco Arts Centre, from Wednesday, December 1 to Saturday, December 4.

Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe is a unique and wildly theatrical musical play combining music, storytelling, and stagecraft to chronicle the life story of iconic American writer Edgar Allan Poe, one of the world’s most famous and fascinating writers.

Nevermore blends fact and fiction to create an immersive experience that is difficult to describe, but impossible to forget. A literary rock star in his day, Poe struggled with tragedy and addiction, poverty and loss, yet produced some of the world’s most original, visionary and enduring literature before dying in unexplained circumstances at the age of 40.

Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe shows at Subiaco Arts Centre, from Wednesday December 1 to Saturday December 4. To buy tickets and for more info visit ptt.wa.gov.au