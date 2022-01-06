NEOMANTRA Launch debut EP at Badlands Bar



Perth post-metal doom masters Neomantra are celebrating the release of their debut EP Henosis with a “launch party to end all launch parties” on Friday, January 14 at Badlands Bar.

Neomantra fuse doom metal riffs with philosophically charged issues to create a huge wall of sludgey, heavy goodness. The EP was mixed and engineered in Perth by Mark McEwen and Brody Simpson (Underground Recording Studios) and co-produced by local heavyweight Drew Goddard (KARNIVOOL).

The EP launch party, presented by Fuzz Factory Touring will see Neomantra play the entire Henosis EP from start to finish. There will also be appearances from some special guests to join the band on-stage to help out with the celebrations.

Also performing on the night will be doom metal band Twin Serpents and psych-post-rock group Yomi Ship with a special DJ set from local producer Christopher J Brown.

Neomantra launch their debut EP Henosis at Badlands Bar on Friday, January 14. For more info head to the Facebook event page.