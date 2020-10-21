NANNUP MUSIC FESTIVAL Go South West



After months of uncertainty, Nannup Music Festival are pleased to announce they are set to return in 2021. The popular music and arts festival will take over the South West town from Friday, February 26 to Monday, March 1.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there have not been any interstate acts named as yet, but fortunately Western Australia has provided ample talent to make the annual event’s 32nd year one to remember.

The first round of announces include WAM Award winner Carla Geneve, Siobhan Cotchin (pictured above), emerging folk songwriter Jack Davies and melodic rockers Verge Collection. You can also catch sets from some of WA’s best loved live acts including The Floors, Tom Fisher and the Layabouts, The Nomadics and The Justin Walshe Folk Machine.

An expanded line up and tickets will be available from Sunday, November 1.

Nannup Music Festival revealed how pleased they were about the event going ahead, and encouraged people to keep their eyes peeled for more details as they emerge. “There are some great acts from outside of WA who are feeling hopeful to be able to join us, this – just like everything these days – could potentially change at any moment. So let’s just keep an eye on the borders and if they can come, how awesome that will be.”

Nannup Music Festival have also ensured the 2021 festival will be a COVID-19 safe event. “Your safety and comfort is our focus; we will be accommodating any changes needed so that we can all pop into a weekend of discovery, a bubble of love.”

Nannup Music Festival will run from Friday, February 26 to Monday, March 1, 2021. New additions to the line up will be announced as tickets go on sale on Sunday, November 1 at nannupmusicfestival.org