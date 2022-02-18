NANNO MUSIC FESTIVAL Up and away



Nannup Music Festival might have been called off this year due to concerns about COVID and WA’s border opening, but in better news the south west town has offered a welcome alternative of live music this Labour Day long weekend.

Nanno Music Festival is a revised iteration of the annual event, going down at Nannup Hotel and Nannup Brewing Co. from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6.

Owner of the Nannup Hotel, Russell Poliwka said it was a way of offering an alternative to the popular festival. “It was really disappointing news,” he said about the cancellation of Nannup Music Festival in 2022. “For local hospitality, it’s one of the biggest weekends of the year. Businesses are already doing it tough, so it was a real blow. Not to mention how hard it is for the performers out there, with all the uncertainty they face during COVID.”

Looking for a workable outcome, Nannup Hotel teamed up with Geoff Spragg of Nannup Brewing Co. to put on some live music for the weekend. “It’s all a bit short notice, but we decided to take a chance,” Poliwka continued. “If we pull this off, it’s great for the town, good for the musicians and for everyone who just wants to have some fun this Labour Day Weekend.”

About organising the event, Poliwka explained: “We’ve usually left it to the Nannup Music Festival to take care of all the details, but fortunately Heaps Cool Music came to the rescue. Brodie Lathby-Cook is a dynamo and she has been able to pull together an awesome line-up in a really short time.”

As expected the line-up is stacked with WA talent, with Ra Ra Viper, Racka Chachi and Adrian Dzvuke along with a whole heap of popular local Perth bands hitting the stage at Nannup Hotel, while The Nannup Brewing Co. will host performances by Ghost Care and Little Lord Street Band.

Both venues are selling tickets via the same platform, allowing music fans to check out the full line-up as it happens.

Check out the line-up for Nannup Hotel below, with more acts set to be announced.

Friday, March 4

Brayden Sibbald + Racka Chachi + Ornella

Saturday, March 5

Adrian Dzvuke + Centre + Nectar + Racka Chachi + Stapleton + Sixth Avenue + Ullah Annert + Michael Day

Sunday, March 6

Centre + Humble Armada + Lakesider + Michael Day + Oceanique + The Plum Trees + Ra Ra Viper + Sam Queen + Ullah Annert + Raymondouu + Whiskey Jack

Nanno Music Festival goes down at Nannup Hotel and Nannup Brewing Co. from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6. For more info and to buy tickets head to events.humanitix.com