MUDHONEY Just like honey



Seminal Seattle band Mudhoney have announced their first Australian tour in nine years. The four-piece will headline shows across six states, including a date at Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Mudhoney’s career spans over three decades, thirteen studio albums, five live records, and endless headline shows around the globe. Their debut single Touch Me I’m Sick and 1992 hit Suck You Dry cemented them as pioneers of the late 80s early 90s grunge explosion.

The band laid down tracks in the studio earlier this year for their upcoming record which is due in 2023. It will follow on from their 2019 EP Morning in America.

Mudhoney play Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, May 4, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au