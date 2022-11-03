MRS HARRIS GOES TO PARIS gets 8/10



Directed by Anthony Fabian

Starring Lesley Anne Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista

8/10

A film about dreams, hopes and the determination to bring them to fruition.

Produced and directed by Anthony Fabian, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris is a film adaptation of the 1958 novel Mrs. ‘Arris Goes to Paris by Paul Gallico. An historical drama comedy, Lesley Anne Manville plays Mrs Ada Harris, beautifully cast in the leading role as a cleaning lady in London. Playing alongside her is Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, Ellen Thomas, Rose Williams, and Jason Isaacs.

The final credits reveal the large Hungarian component associated in the making of this film, even though the title suggests only locations in London and Paris. Filming actually commenced in Budapest for an initial six weeks and then moved to London and Paris.

Lesley Anne Manville, Ada Harris, plays a widowed house cleaner in London. Her husband, Frank, was one of the many soldiers who went to war and never came back and due to the passage of time, is considered dead. At the home of one of her regular cleans, Ada comes across a beautiful dress in a wardrobe and is immediately taken by its quality and beauty. Her client informs her that it is an haute cotoure Dior number, costing 500 pounds. This is when her dream begins.

Ada is a kind, gentle, gracious and caring woman. She shares her dream with her best friend of many years, Vi, who cleans next door. Ada plans to scrimp and save every penny for her journey to Paris to fulfil her dream of owning a Dior gown. Ada’s astute budgeting and ingenious ways of monetary gain, reveals a woman of determination, a woman on a mission and nothing is going to stop her achieving her dream.

When Ada accumulates enough money, she arrives in Paris and comes across the Dior showroom where a showing is about to commence. This is where her journey in Paris begins.

Being the delightful person that she is, Ada attracts people that will help her realise her dream. A few twists and turns in the tale sees her become an industrial activist, all in the pursuit of acquiring a Dior gown.

Despite her determination, Ada never loses her humility, graciousness or kindness to others. Mrs Harris goes to Paris is a delightful, feel good movie that will warm your heart.

Though suitable for any age group, if you are needing to score some points with parents or grandparents, send them along or better still, take them yourself. Mrs Harris Goes To Paris is a thoroughly delightful and enjoyable film.

CLARE TARNAY