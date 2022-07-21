MR BRAINWASH International artist to star in Perth exhibition



Cottesloe’s Gullotti Galleries will present an exhibition of the works of global street-art-meets-pop-art phenomenon Mr. Brainwash.

Regarded as one of the most dynamic and provocative identities on the international art scene, the artist will put Perth on his ‘Life Is Beautiful ‘map through the blockbuster show.

Opening on Monday, August 8, the exhibition will showcase the work that has earned Mr. Brainwash fans across the world, from Madonna and Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee to Coca Cola and Lamborghini.

Mr. Brainwash says he hopes ‘Perth Is Beautiful’ will prompt Western Australians to see their capital city, and life, with fresh eyes.

“I hope they will look at life through the eyes of their inner child and look at their cherished city as if it was for the first time, re-discovering it with excitement,” he said. “My work is meant to uplift people and remind them that life is beautiful, no matter what they are going through.”

LA-based artist Thierry Guetta, a.k.a. Mr. Brainwash, will join the VIP launch of Perth Is Beautiful on Sunday, August 7 via video link to talk about his art and answer questions from guests.

Gullotti Galleries owner Paul Gullotti said the exhibition was the culmination of many years’ hard work behind the scenes. “It’s super-exciting to be hosting this blockbuster exhibition here in Perth, and bringing Mr. Brainwash’s work to an Australian audience,” he said. “Mr. Brainwash’s art ignites optimism and excitement, but most of all it makes people smile.”

An iconic Mr. Brainwash 1.82m-tall spray can, a 3m-tall sculpture of a horse and the original signature Perth Is Beautiful artwork are just some of the highlights of the exhibition, which takes over Gullotti Galleries from Monday, August 8 until Monday, September 19.

Created by Mr. Brainwash exclusively for Perth, Perth Is Beautiful is a silkscreen on paper artwork depicting two youngsters on a spray-painted park bench looking across the Swan River to the iconic Perth skyline.

Mr. Brainwash said he wanted to show the beauty of Perth through the eyes of children.

“I started doing some research about Perth and found out about the Swan River. I thought the name had something poetic about it and the black swan is something very special,” he said. “The boy and girl refer to the art of Norman Rockwell, which I’ve always loved. It’s about seeing with our heart and the innocence we had in childhood. Life is beautiful, the world is beautiful, Perth is beautiful.”

Just 80 limited-edition prints of the exclusive work will be available, all signed by the artist.

Boasting sculptures, neon artworks, canvases and works on paper up to 2m wide, the Perth Is Beautiful exhibition sets the scene for Gullotti Galleries to introduce more internationally acclaimed artists to Australia.

Mr Brainwash will have his work on display at the Perth is Beautiful exhibition, which takes over Gullotti Galleries from Monday, August 8 until Monday, September 19. For more info, head to gullottigalleries.com.au