MOTOR ACE Get the motor running



After selling out the national tour that saw their return to the stage in 2018, Aussie alt-rockers Motor Ace are back to celebrate twenty years of their landmark album Five Star Laundry, announcing a 20thAnniversary re-issue set for release on Friday, November 5, alongside a Five Star Laundry 20thAnniversary tour for 2022.

The tour will kick off in WA, with shows at Freo.Social on Friday, June 10, and Badlands Bar on Saturday, June 11. Motor Ace will then perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle and Adelaide before finishing up with a hometown show in Melbourne.

The Five Star Laundry 20th Anniversary Edition will be available as a limited edition red 2LP vinyl and a 22-track expanded digital edition which includes bonus tracks from their Live At The Chapel performance in 2003.

“Five Star Laundry, when it’s said and done, is Motor Ace,” explains the band’s frontman Patrick Robertson. “As you’d expect from a bunch of twenty year olds, perhaps it lacks a little sophistication here and there. But for me, Five Star Laundry truly captures on record, the ‘all-in’ energy and the desperation of four guys trying to make a mark. It was our first record and we didn’t take it for granted, we knew it may be our one and only opportunity.”

“The first record has an advantage over the others – songs are written over a longer period of time and can be fine tuned at live shows. But also, the songs are free from the burden of expectation. And this is true of the excitement and naïve energy of this record. We poured everything into it without distraction or second guessing ourselves. I think this is the main reason it has stood the test of time and resonates strongest with fans of the band,” he said.

Thrilled to be honouring the milestone, Robertson says, “For us, it’s a privilege to be able to play these songs to a willing audience after twenty long years since the release of the album, and we can’t wait to finally reunite with you all after a hard couple of years.”

With a rich musical history spanning over twenty years, Motor Ace’s debut album Five Star Laundry went gold within the first month of going on sale in Australia. After that, the band spent many months on the road touring and making music, with massive supports slots alongside Foo Fighters, Oasis and Blink-182. Their sophomore album Shoot This was released in 2002, spawning lead single Carry On that held the coveted #1 most played song on Australian airwaves for eight weeks in a row, and Shoot This, debuting at #1 on the charts and achieving gold sales on release.

