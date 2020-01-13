Motor Accidents And Its Claims: All That One Should Know About

Car accident injury claims, motorcycle accident injury claims, are the most common types of claims in Australia. The government provides compensation for people who get injured or die of motor vehicle road accidents. If you are involved in an accident on the road that was not your fault and you have suffered an injury or any losses, then you are liable to claim for compensation from the responsible party.
In some instances, proving a claim against a party is not a simple process and may require the advice of an advocate or law firm who is specialized in motor vehicle accident claims. He will gather all the appropriate documents and affidavits to lodge a successful claim. Australia’s Law Advice is one of the firms that can help you in influencing the difficulty of proving your claim and can process your claim easily.
Here are some key points that one should follow to get compensation
What do you need to do in the event of an accident?
- If you have incurred injuries due to a car accident, you should seek medical treatment and stabilize your condition.
- List all the information of the person who is accountable for the accident. It must include the name, address, contact number, license number along with registration number of his/her vehicle.
- Try to gather names, addresses, phone numbers of any accident witnesses.
- Get as much photographic evidence of the accident, the damage to your car, other vehicles, and resultant injuries as important evidence of the accident.
- Report this accident immediately to the nearest police and get a case number.
- Notify this accident to your insurance company to process your claim.
The degree of compensation you receive will depend on:
- Who was responsible and by how much?
- The total value of your claim attached with photographic evidence
- The extent of your injuries with medical bills
- The extent of your economic losses with proper proof
- The circumstances under which the accident took place
- Degree of responsibility of parties involved in the accident
- Whether the responsible party has insurance to cover your compensation
Duration of your claim
The process of lodging and proving a claim to receiving a proper liable payout typically takes 6 months to 18 months.
What a typical Motor accident insurance claim will bear?
- Medical expenses for injuries caused by the road accident
- Loss of job earnings due to injury
- Loss of support, or a dependent in the accident
- Funeral costs
- Material damages, such as repairs to your car, motorbike, laptop, mobiles, etc. bicycle
- Psychological effects such as trauma.
Common documents needed to prove your claim:
- Medical report from a physician describing the injuries you suffered as a result of the accident
- Financial records of medical treatment received
- Financial records and reports indicating your loss of earnings
- Police reports that are lodged by you
- Insurance assessment of the value of material damages suffered by you
The value of your claim can get rejected if –
- You weren’t wearing a seatbelt when driving a car
- You weren’t wearing a helmet while riding the motorbike
- You were riding on the wrong side
- You were under the influence of alcohol or drugs while driving
- You were distracted while driving due to a phone call or message
- You submit the claim after the legal time lapses
When it comes to claiming compensation for motor accidents, the above points are some of the factors to be considered. Each claim can become very unique and can often stretch further than face value. You can take some professional help in such cases and be free to contact us as we always strive to give you your deserving claim.