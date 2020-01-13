Motor Accidents And Its Claims: All That One Should Know About



Car accident injury claims, motorcycle accident injury claims, are the most common types of claims in Australia. The government provides compensation for people who get injured or die of motor vehicle road accidents. If you are involved in an accident on the road that was not your fault and you have suffered an injury or any losses, then you are liable to claim for compensation from the responsible party.

In some instances, proving a claim against a party is not a simple process and may require the advice of an advocate or law firm who is specialized in motor vehicle accident claims. He will gather all the appropriate documents and affidavits to lodge a successful claim. Australia’s Law Advice is one of the firms that can help you in influencing the difficulty of proving your claim and can process your claim easily.

Here are some key points that one should follow to get compensation

What do you need to do in the event of an accident?

If you have incurred injuries due to a car accident, you should seek medical treatment and stabilize your condition.

List all the information of the person who is accountable for the accident. It must include the name, address, contact number, license number along with registration number of his/her vehicle.

Try to gather names, addresses, phone numbers of any accident witnesses.

Get as much photographic evidence of the accident, the damage to your car, other vehicles, and resultant injuries as important evidence of the accident.

Report this accident immediately to the nearest police and get a case number.

Notify this accident to your insurance company to process your claim.

The degree of compensation you receive will depend on:

Who was responsible and by how much?

The total value of your claim attached with photographic evidence

The extent of your injuries with medical bills

The extent of your economic losses with proper proof

The circumstances under which the accident took place

Degree of responsibility of parties involved in the accident

Whether the responsible party has insurance to cover your compensation

Duration of your claim

The process of lodging and proving a claim to receiving a proper liable payout typically takes 6 months to 18 months.

What a typical Motor accident insurance claim will bear?

Medical expenses for injuries caused by the road accident

Loss of job earnings due to injury

Loss of support, or a dependent in the accident

Funeral costs

Material damages, such as repairs to your car, motorbike, laptop, mobiles, etc. bicycle

Psychological effects such as trauma.

Common documents needed to prove your claim:

Medical report from a physician describing the injuries you suffered as a result of the accident

Financial records of medical treatment received

Financial records and reports indicating your loss of earnings

Police reports that are lodged by you

Insurance assessment of the value of material damages suffered by you

The value of your claim can get rejected if –

You weren’t wearing a seatbelt when driving a car

You weren’t wearing a helmet while riding the motorbike

You were riding on the wrong side

You were under the influence of alcohol or drugs while driving

You were distracted while driving due to a phone call or message

You submit the claim after the legal time lapses

When it comes to claiming compensation for motor accidents, the above points are some of the factors to be considered. Each claim can become very unique and can often stretch further than face value. You can take some professional help in such cases and be free to contact us as we always strive to give you your deserving claim.