MORO SPANISH FILM FESTIVAL The Spain attraction



The Moro Spanish Film Festival returns this year with a curated selection of films we missed last year as well as some brand-new titles, offering film lovers a cinematic journey across Spain and Latin America.

Screening from Wednesday, April 28 until Sunday, May 16 at Palace Raine Square Cinemas, Luna Leederville and Luna On SX, the following films have been announced as part of the national programme.

From Spain, the selection includes:

Internationally acclaimed director Alejandro Amenábar’s (The Others, The Sea Inside) exposé of the 1936 Spanish coup While at War (Mientras dure la Guerra). Filmed across Spain and Argentina, it reveals the personal side of politics through the eyes of writer Miguel de Unamuno.

Trapped inside a small apartment where hidden secrets slowly rise to the surface, The Plan (El plan) sees three friends forced to confront revealing truths in a biting comedy featuring Spanish stars Antonio de la Torre and Raúl Arévalo.

Raúl Arévalo also stars in The Europeans (Los europeos) opposite Juan Diego Botto in an unforgettable romantic holiday adventure set in the wild world of 1950s Ibiza, where dreams sometimes carry a sting in the tail.

And the dream of home ownership takes an unexpected turn in One Careful Owner (El inconveniente) when a young woman must wait for a property’s current elderly owner to die in this offbeat tale of women’s friendship starring Almodóvar favourite Kiti Mánver and Juana Acosta.

From Latin America comes:

Heroic Losers (La Odisea de los Giles) the # 1 Argentinian film of 2019. Heroic Losers is a homespun Ocean’s 11 featuring superstar Ricardo Darín and his son Chino in a comedy heist rich in local colour and unforgettable characters.

And highlighting the Australian-Spanish connection is Latigo in which Australian comic and filmmaker Simon Palomares visits Cuba to explore the universal joy of laughter in a film heralded as “The Buena Vista Social Club of comedy!”

The Moro Spanish Film Festival presented by Palace returns to Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna On SX from Wednesday, April 28 until Sunday, May 16. For more info and to buy tickets head to palacecinemas.com.au