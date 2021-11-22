MONOLITH Karnivool, COG and more to rock Red Hill



Something absolutely MONOLITHIC is coming to Perth next year. MONOLITH FESTIVAL will bring seven acts to four outdoor stages across the country, kicking off in Sydney, before heading to Brisbane and Melbourne and finishing up at Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Each festival date will erupt in an explosion of prog, rock and metal sounds – and for the very first time in seventeen years, Aussie rock legends Karnivool and COG will tour together on the same lineup. They will be joined by Ocean Grove, Plini, sleepmakeswaves, Reliqa and Perth’s own Yomi Ship.

Heading up the lineup is Karnivool, with their acclaimed debut, Themata, the ground breaking follow-up, Sound Awake and the Aria winning #1 album Asymmetry, Karnivool have established themselves as one of the most vital global forces in progressive modern music. Karnivool have gained high praise from international press titans such as Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazine, Kerrang! and Rocksound. A rare sight to see them on a festival lineup, it’s even more special when it has them reuniting for the first time in 17 years with long time musical brothers, COG.

Since their return in 2016 after their critically acclaimed albums The New Normal and Sharing Space and subsequent five year hiatus, COG have been immersing themselves in their craft with renewed vigour, already having a plethora of new ideas and structures from which to draw new material. Since they released The Middle in 2018 – the first new material released by COG in ten years and Altered States and Drawn Together followed, each song providing further proof that although Cog had lost none of their firepower.

Rounding out the seven band lineup is the enigmatic/eccentric Ocean Grove, the guitar mastery and groove-laden riffs of Plini, the post-rock power and majesty of sleepmakeswaves, the outright force of nature that is Reliqa, with heavy-hitting local instrumental act Yomi Ship opening up proceedings.

MONOLITH hits Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26 from at DESTROYALLLINES.COM.

