MOJO’S BAR NYE Live and kicking



Mojo’s Bar have announced the line-up for a massive New Year’s Party to send off 2021 on Friday, December 31.

Some of WA’s finest live acts will hit the stage on the night, including Noah Dillon (pictured above), Ghost Care, Siobhan Cotchin, Queency, HAIRCARE, Hector Morlet, Claudie Joy & The Joy Boys, smol fish, and Warm Laundry. The night will also feature DJs like Bexx, drink specials, a “surprise performance,” and more to be announced.

“So excited to be celebrating the end of the strange, chaotic, yet a little awesome year that was 2021 with all these lovely humans,” 2021 WAM Song of the Year Winner Siobhan Cotchin said about the night on her Facebook page.

“I love all of these bands, so I am very excited,” said Mojo’s Bar Programming Director Amber Jean Hatton. With Early Bird and First Release tickets already sold out, it seems she’s not the only one that can’t wait to ring in the new year with live music.

Mojo’s NYE goes down on Friday, December 31 from 5pm till 2am. To buy tickets and for more info visit oztix.com