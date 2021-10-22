MOANA Feet In The Ground, Eyes To The Sky



Continuing a dance with the avant-garde and an exploration of a myriad of sonic and creative influences, Perth’s Moana have announced their return in 2021 with new EP, Feet In The Ground, Eyes To The Sky. The record features five tracks of expansive and immersive music and comes out on Friday, November 5. The release will be followed by a live launch at The Rechabite on Friday, November 19 with NEW TALK, The Wedges, Essie Foxglove, Bobby Knox and Ginava.

As Moana’s new project following on from 2019’s debut album In The Allure, this collection of music serves as a reminder of the group’s grip on engaging music, as well as being an introduction point for newcomers to the fold.

Led by songwriter and vocalist Moana Mayatrix, the EP was recorded with Andy Lawson (Debaser Studios) in Perth during the same time period as the In The Allure sessions.

The material, originally planned to serve as B-sides to In The Allure, took on strength in identity on their own, with Moana deciding that they needed their own celebration. The sounds are dramatic, ethereal and bold; Moana’s vocals are primal in places and vulnerable in others, while her band as a whole help illustrate her vision with a tight, intimate performance dynamic.

“The EP is our most heartfelt creation to date. Feet In The Ground, Eyes To The Sky is an exploration of two parts,” said Moana Mayatrix on the group’s Facebook page today. “These two different sides saw the music evolving more conceptually than previous work and expanding upon the progressive and symphonic side of contemporary rock music. An exciting new layer upon our previous releases.”

As Moana fans have come to expect, the launch show will be much more than just a live music gig. “We will be playing THREE SETS taking you on a journey with everything from grimy seductive head banging, to an angelic string ensemble, to extended live musical works with alt-cabaret performers Essie Foxglove and Bobby Knox,” Moana said.

“Live music support acts from fav moody-rockers NEW TALK and psyched out newbie snake-charmers The Wedges, plus avant-garde performance artist Ginava entertaining between sets, this is lining up to be a totally EPIC night of wildest wildest dreams.”

Feet In The Ground, Eyes To The Sky is out Friday, November 5 followed by a live launch at The Rechabite on Friday, November 19. Pre-save the album here, or head to humanitix.com or the Facebook event page for more info and tickets.