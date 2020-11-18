MISSY HIGGINS On a clear night in Freo with Ben Lee



Missy Higgins and Ben Lee have announced they will perform two special shows together under the stars in the historic Fremantle Prison on Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5, 2021. It will be the first trip to the west for the popular Australian singer-songwriters since COVID-19 forced the closure of WA’s border and live music venues earlier this year.

Missy Higgins is known for her irresistible melodies and heartfelt lyrics, delivered with a voice as striking as it is sincere. Her debut album The Sound Of White won ARIA Album Of The Year in 2004, with hit songs Scar, Ten Days and The Special Two enjoying national and international airplay. The follow-up, On A Clear Night featured Australian chart-topping single Steer, and Higgins has kept up a quality output of music ever since. Higgins has appeared twice on the cover of Australia’s Rolling Stone magazine, has topped the charts five times and has nine ARIA Awards to her name.

Ben Lee has had an equally impressive musical career, becoming a household name with anthemic singalongs such as Cigarettes Will Kill You and We’re All in This Together. His 2005 album Awake is the New Sleep won three ARIA Awards with hit single Catch My Disease also taking out Single of the Year.

Missy Higgins and Ben Lee will perform at Fremantle Prison on Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5, 2021. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 20 from ticketmaster.