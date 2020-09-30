MILK BAR Inglewood icon gets a fresh look



Good news Perth, your new rock and roll bar is raring to go! Taking over the historic Civic Hotel’s band room, the newly renovated space is opening up as Milk Bar, promising to bring you the freshest and creamiest local live sounds.

Kicking off this Friday night, indie-punks Sly Withers (pictured) will bring their new single Cracks to headline a sold-out “soft launch” of the newly christened venue with support from Homebrand, King Ibis and Girl From Mars. On Saturday night they’re backing it up with another show with Last Lions, Tether and Man Sandal, with tickets still on sale.

Next weekend, Milk Bar turns things up a notch with its official Opening Party, featuring Adrian Dzvuke, Your Girl Pho, Yomi Ship, Didion’s Bible and Rhubarb Record DJs on Friday, October 9.

The following night, Saturday, October 10, is set to be dirty, foul and loud with The Kill Devil Hills, Pat Chow and Shaus bringing a heavy dose of howling noise and aural therapy.

These shows are just the beginning of what’s shaping up as a killer schedule for the coming months, with Gyroscope, The Floors, Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics, Timothy Nelson and more set to make their first appearances at the venue.

Milk Bar opens this weekend at 981 Beaufort Street, Inglewood. For more about Milk Bar and to buy tickets to upcoming shows, head to milkbarperth.com.au