MIDNIGHT OIL Add Busselton date to national tour



Midnight Oil have announced a new date at Busselton’s Barnard Park on Friday, September 23 as they tour the country in support of their new album Resist. They will be joined by special guest Regurgitator for the show, which comes in addition to previously announced performances at Stompem Ground in Broome on Saturday, September 17 and A Day On The Green at Nikola Estate on Sunday, September 25.

After multiple COVID setbacks, Midnight Oil have been making up for lost time this year with a stack of international dates, but can’t wait to bring it all back home for shows across Australia. “The shows we’ve just done overseas have been some of the best and most enjoyable of our career,” said Midnight Oil guitarist/keyboardist, Jim Moginie. “Every gig on this last tour has had extra emotion around it so we’re looking forward to bringing those feelings back home again.”

“From the opening track on our first album through to the last song on our new one, we’ve always been blessed to have fans who are really passionate about what we do,” said drummer Rob Hirst. “We’ve all shared an amazing journey together, so we want to celebrate that by playing something for everyone in places that feel special.”

Midnight Oil play Busselton’s Barnard Park on Friday, September 23, 2022. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 22 from oztix.com.au