MICK FINN Odyssey number one



West Australian singer/songwriter Mick Finn is set to release his first single Useless Loop on Friday, November 5. It has been a long time coming for Finn, who will also debut Mick Finn Odyssey, the group he enlisted to bring his solo visions to life, in their first headline show at Four5Nine Bar with Mossy Fogg, Mitch Santiago and Servo Flowers.

The single, which was recorded mostly at home with finishing touches and mixing by producer Sam Cutri at Loop Studios, will be available on all streaming platforms from the launch date.

Finn’s connection to music has run deep for all his years, but his life has been a complicated journey. An enlistment in the army saw him sent on deployment to Afghanistan and his life was deeply affected by what he saw and experienced in that war-torn part of the world.

Five years after he was honourably discharged, Finn was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder (PTSD) and the fall-out/in has affected his life ever since, with depression and addiction issues punctuating every effort, endeavour, and achievement along the way.

His debut single, Useless Loop, is a case in point. “It was borne out of the frustration of having addiction problems in the family home,” Finn said. “How that causes conflict between you and a partner and, I guess, the self-guilt and the self-loathing and the self-torment that comes along with that.”

As a younger man, Finn had fallen astray and entered into the army by way of enforced reform. He went in craving change and encountered experiences he would never have imagined. “The funny thing about it is that deep down you can’t change who you are,” he says now. “And I never liked authority; I never stood for authority. I never entertained that idea because I never liked being told what to do. I admire any artist that puts their emotions on paper and shows someone else.”

Having performed in multiple bands in the past and airing on local radio stations around Australia, Finn has settled into his solo sound and ready to share it with the world.

Mick Finn Odyssey will celebrate the release of Useless Loop at Four5Nine Bar on Friday, November 5. Head to rosemount.oztix.com.au for more info and tickets.