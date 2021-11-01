MICK FINN ODYSSEY In the loop



For West Australian singer/songwriter Mick Finn, the release of his debut single Useless Loop has been a long time coming. Finn’s connection to music has run deep for all his years, but his life has been a complicated journey. An enlistment in the army saw him sent on deployment to Afghanistan and his life was deeply affected by what he saw and experienced in that war-torn part of the world. In a sense the debut of Mick Finn Odyssey, the group he enlisted to bring his solo visions to life, in their first headline show at Four5Nine Bar, this Friday, November 5, is more than just a single launch. It’s also a testament to the power of music in Finn’s life, and particularly in helping him through his challenges living with diagnosed PTSD. BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with Mick Finn to find out about his truly unique backstory, and why he can’t wait to celebrate the release on stage with Mossy Fogg, Mitch Santiago and Servo Flowers on Friday night.

Congratulations on the release of your debut single Useless Loop. Do you remember when you first wrote this song how has it changed to what it is today?

I think I wrote this song about two years ago. The song structure hasn’t really changed that much from when I first wrote it, but the sound on the final record is way better than I anticipated this song sounding.

What is the song about, and what was it that made you want to release it as your first single?

The lyrics are about addiction and how it can work its way into relationships and the family home, it’s also about how conflict with our loved ones can bring on self-pity and anger that is not necessarily healthy. Originally, we were going to go with a different single but this track just stood out and sounded so fun.

And speaking about your music more generally, what influences do you feel have shaped your sound?

That’s a hard one to answer really. I grew up raised on a lot of rock and roll, and hip-hop has definitely been a part. I think it’s generally any song or artist I can feel is being honest. A corny garbage song just doesn’t feel right and music is all about feeling not hearing.

How has music been important to you throughout your life, and in particular through challenging times?

Ever since I was a young child, I relied on my instruments to take the brunt and express my emotions subconsciously, then at 13 or 14 when I couldn’t understand how Slash could express so much emotion through his guitar it made me feel like I was missing out on something and made me want to be able to do the same, so I began writing my own music and using the guitar as a tool to tell how I felt inside. I would write short musical stories.

A lot of us rarely hear about the stories or experiences of people who have served overseas, and much less so through music. Why do you feel it is important stories like yours are shared, and what can the rest of us do to be more understanding?

Down the road and back again? I think it’s important to witness and realise the resilience of our country’s serving and ex-serving members and humans in general. It’s a completely confusing experience. More understanding? That’s not really possible, but more compassion and reward should be offered for such a sacrifice regardless of success stories.

What kind of night can we expect at the launch, and is there anything you are looking forward to personally?

Acid-laced punch and carnie folk on tricycles, haha nah jokes! We have a pretty tight line-up for that show so that’s super exciting, plus King of the Suburbs by Servo Flowers live!

Is this start of something more for Mick Finn Odyssey? Can we expect more new music or live shows in the future?

I have a tonne of material ready to work through and an album due out late this year or early next so yep, I’d say more music and shows on the way!