MICHAEL WARD Releases debut EP ‘The Jarrah Tree’



After 18 months , and nearly 100 live shows writing and performing as lead singer and guitarist for the first time, local artist Michael Ward has released his debut EP The Jarrah Tree.

It comes after a string of recent singles from the singer-songwriter including Swell and Nothing New.

The five track debut EP from Michael Ward reflects the blend of influences that have inspired Michael Ward, with many having roots here in Western Australia. The first track, In the Trees shows his influence from artists like John Butler and Xavier Rudd while tracks Dance Baby and Nothing New have elements of rock, folk, country and even a dash of grunge.

The EP features a number of West Australian long time artists including Erin Gordon on cajon, Shaun Street on bass guitar and Rachelle Kearney on backing vocals. Madeleine Antoine on violin is also featured on three of the tracks, while Michael Ward’s own son, six year old Charlie, can also be heard with some backups in Dance Baby.

Michael Ward has already kicked off his Australian Tour in preparation for this release which includes festival performances across Western Australia and South Australia plus shows in Northern Territory and Victoria. Michael Ward has also scored a Western Australian Tour with Steph Strings and supports with Katy Steele in the South West.

Check out the remaining dates from Michael Ward’s national tour below:

Saturday, October 22 – Mandurah Country Music Festival (WA)

Friday, October 28 – Hally’s Busselton (WA)

Saturday, October 29 – Kalamunda Hotel (WA)

Sunday, November 6 – Wandi Pub (VIC)

Saturday, November 19 – Indian Ocean Hotel (WA)

Sunday, November 20 – The River (Margaret River WA)

Friday, December 2 – Bruce Rock Club (WA)

Friday, February 10 – Drunken Poet (VIC)

Saturday, February 11 – The Tipsy Cowe (VIC)

Sunday, February 12 – Bright Brewery (VIC)

Monday, March 6 – Bruce Rock Festival (WA)

Saturday, March 25 – Country by the River Festival (SA)

Sunday, March 26 – Pretoria Hotel (SA)

Thursday, April 20 – Onslow Solar Eclipse Street Party (WA)

Friday, April 21 – Northwest Brewing Co (WA)

Saturday, April 22 – Onslow Solar Eclipse Festival (WA)

Sunday, April 23 – Northwest Brewing Co (WA)

Michael Ward has released his debut EP The Jarrah Tree. Check it out now on Spotify.