MICHAEL SAVAGE Video Premiere: Write Home



Hot on the heels of new single Write Home, local singer-songwriter Michael Savage has followed up with a music video for the track, which you can check out below today as an exclusive premiere.

Shot and edited by Peter Renzullo, the video was filmed on location at John Forrest National Park, the Gnangara Pines and alongside the iconic Swan River in Guildford, with the exact same shots taking place at the three locations, resulting in a juxtaposition that matches the tone and emotion of the song perfectly.

“Write Home was written for a friend leaving Perth for the ‘big smoke,’ wishing them well and reminding them to think of us back in the ‘old country’ sometimes,” Savage said. “So it feels apt that the clip is set in the surrounds of Perth.”

The video officially drops this Friday, December 3 with a launch the same night at Milk Bar, Inglewood. The show is something of a ‘Double Release Party’, as Savage will also play as part of alt-country favourites The Little Lord Street Band on stage to celebrate the release of their latest single and video High Beams from their sophomore album. Special support comes from Sugar Wife on the night.

Savage will follow on from the Perth performance with two solo shows in WA’s South West, including The Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Saturday, December 4 and The River, Margaret River, on Sunday, December 5.

Released independently on Friday, October 29, Write Home is a groove-laden, head-nod inducing slice of kaleidoscopic psych-pop, with soaring vocals complimented by catchy guitar hooks and stripped-back percussion, all underpinned by a commanding bassline.