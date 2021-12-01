MICHAEL SAVAGE Video Premiere: Write Home

Hot on the heels of new single Write Home, local singer-songwriter Michael Savage has followed up with a music video for the track, which you can check out below today as an exclusive premiere.
Shot and edited by Peter Renzullo, the video was filmed on location at John Forrest National Park, the Gnangara Pines and alongside the iconic Swan River in Guildford, with the exact same shots taking place at the three locations, resulting in a juxtaposition that matches the tone and emotion of the song perfectly.
“Write Home was written for a friend leaving Perth for the ‘big smoke,’ wishing them well and reminding them to think of us back in the ‘old country’ sometimes,” Savage said. “So it feels apt that the clip is set in the surrounds of Perth.”
The video officially drops this Friday, December 3 with a launch the same night at Milk Bar, Inglewood. The show is something of a ‘Double Release Party’, as Savage will also play as part of alt-country favourites The Little Lord Street Band on stage to celebrate the release of their latest single and video High Beams from their sophomore album. Special support comes from Sugar Wife on the night.
Savage will follow on from the Perth performance with two solo shows in WA’s South West, including The Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Saturday, December 4 and The River, Margaret River, on Sunday, December 5.
Released independently on Friday, October 29, Write Home is a groove-laden, head-nod inducing slice of kaleidoscopic psych-pop, with soaring vocals complimented by catchy guitar hooks and stripped-back percussion, all underpinned by a commanding bassline.
Once again teaming up with long-time friend and collaborator Ricky Maymi (The Brian Jonestown Massacre) to assist with production duties, unlike past releases, Savage worked on the demo and evolved the track through several iterations before bringing Maymi in to add his touch, primarily the aforementioned undeniable groove that became the track’s centrepiece.
Through the Maymi connection, venerable Scottish psych-rock audio engineer Jason Shaw (Cambodian Space Project, Frankie Teardrop Dead, Kundalini Genie) was brought on for mix duties. The final piece of the puzzle fell into place when renowned mastering engineer Mark Gardener (Ride) jumped on board to bring the track to life.
Savage took a different approach to this track from his previous work, putting aside his trusty guitar and instead composing Write Home on keyboard. The results more than paid off as the track “came out easily in one session – it was easier than usual to nail this one down.” Lyrically, the song provides a whimsical take on the all too familiar scenario of someone close moving away and exploring “the impermanence of relationships.”
Write Home marks the beginning of Savage’s next musical chapter and is just the first of a number of forthcoming releases – including his long awaited fourth album due in 2022. “I worked with my long-time friend and collaborator Ricky Maymi (Brian Jonestown Massacre) on the album, but a big difference was bringing on a great Scottish mixer Jason Shaw, who’s done a lot of psych stuff that I admire,” Savage said of his upcoming record. “Between us I think we’ve made something a level up from my last album – quite thoughtful, lush, pretty widescreen guitar-pop.”
Michael Savage’s video for Write Home is out now. Michael Savage, The Little Lord Street Band and Sugar Wife play at Milk Bar on Friday, December 3. For more info and to buy tickets head to oztix.com.au