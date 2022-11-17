MICHAEL SAVAGE Only to love you



Local singer-songwriter Michael Savage has released his first solo music of the year with the new single Only to Love You, and will celebrate with a special matinee launch show at The Bird on Saturday, December 10, from 3pm.

He will be joined by his full band on the night, along with special guests Simone and Girlfunkle (full band) and The Reductors. “It’s my only band show for the year, long delayed because I really wanted to make this dream lineup at The Bird happen,” Michael Savage said. “I’m super excited to have some beautiful souls playing beautiful songs along for the ride.”

Following up his last single Write Home, a song that showcased Savage’s more psychedelic side, Only To Love You takes things in a lighter direction. A straight up, sincere and sentimental love song, Only To Love You features guitars and subtle keys blending with warm mellotron and glockenspiel alongside Savage’s vocals.

“This is probably the best song I’ve written so far,” Savage said. “I think it came so easily because it was from a very sincere place: these were words that I needed to get out! I wrote it to show my hand in love – acknowledging my failings and declaring that my motives were pure. Musically it felt right to put this sentiment to music that reminded me of up tempo Help-era Beatles (my other love), with a melodic hook and a big happy chorus that belies the song’s chordal complexity.”

Having played all around Perth and Australia, both solo and on bass duties for alt-country act The Little Lord Street Band, Savage has supported the likes of The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Davey Lane, and Royston Vasie.

Only To Love You comes alongside a DIY music video filmed by Savage on a trip he and his wife took to the state’s midwest during wildflower season. “Neither of us had been wildflower hunting before, and it was such an adventure,” he said of filming the video. “We were blown away by the beauty of the flora, the country, and the beautiful historic towns – put it in your diary for next winter!”

Following the single launch show, Savage will turn his sights to the release of fourth full-length record Mystery Flight, with the 10 track album set for a vinyl release in 2023.

Michael Savage will celebrate the launch of his new single Only to Love You with a matinee show at The Bird on Saturday, December 10, from 3pm. For more info and to buy tickets, head to the Facebook event page.