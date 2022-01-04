MICHAEL GRIFFITHS Hit machine



Award-winning performer Michael Griffiths has dusted off his favourite LPs and curated a solid gold line-up of his favourite tunes to bring to Fringe World this summer. Michael Griffiths: Greatest Hits shows at the De Parel Spiegeltent in The Pleasure Garden from Tuesday, February 8 until Sunday, February 13 (get more info and tickets here), celebrating the biggest pop hits of the 80s as they are performed live with a three piece band. BRAYDEN EDWARDS spoke to Michael Griffiths to find out about his most prized childhood records, why the music of 80s is still “transportative” to this day and why he can’t wait to take some of his favourite songs to the stage this summer.

Your show Greatest Hits is inspired by some of the big hits from when you were younger. Do you remember the first ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation you ever got your hands on and how did that influence you at the time?

I loved ‘Greatest Hits’ and compilation albums and in the 80s they were all the rage. They seemed to my younger self much better ‘bang for your buck’ where every track was a winner and there were no ‘album fillers.’ My first was Olivia Newton-John’s Greatest Hits Volume 3 on LP which was on very high rotation. I remember saving up pocket money and being so excited to go in to the local record store up at the shops aged eight and point out which album I wanted. It was absolutely the soundtrack to my youth and every track I still find very transportative.



And do you still have any of these to this day? What would you say are your most ‘prized possessions’ from your record/cassette collection?

I still have all my vinyl collection which is somewhat of a miracle seeing I’ve been such a gypsy and lived all around the country. My parents apparently stored them in a box somewhere and they all magically appeared not long before my 40th birthday and I treated myself to a fancy new turntable. I wish they were in better condition but in truth they’re all pretty dog eared and scratched up. The most prized would be Michael Jackson’s Thriller on LP. That album was nothing short of miraculous and the accompanying video clips, including staying up late to watch the premiere title track on TV introduced by Molly Meldrum, which blew my mind.

What do you feel it is about these songs that make them still mean so much to people today?

I don’t think anyone quite recovers from the songs of their youth. And that’s the beauty of pop, by its very nature its short lived. I was lucky enough to grow up in the 80s when pop music and fashion really took off to another level. Strangely, you hear more 80s around the place now than ever before. I toured around the US in early 2020 and it’s all I heard in diners and in Ubers. There’s an unmistakable sound to the 80s.



You’ve performed this show before but I hear the 2022 edition is going to be bigger and better than ever! What’s going to be different this time round?

Happily for me the show is super relaxed and I’m always updating the set list to keep myself amused. I think with the events of the last two years it’s especially important for the show to be super feel-good and nostalgic. I’m not ashamed to make the show as escapist as possible – no ‘C’ word in sight.

If you could go back in time to watch any of these iconic acts in their heyday, who would it be and why?

Eurythmics were absolutely my favourite band, probably of all time to this day, and I had tickets to see them in Adelaide in 1989. Annie developed bronchitis and walked off stage during the Sydney concert of that same tour and Adelaide was cancelled shortly after. I received a refund and I’ve never since had the opportunity to see either them or Annie Lennox live. It’s still a huge disappointment.

What are you looking forward to performing the most when you get back on stage?

I love songs where I get to really rock out. It used to be about torch songs and ballads for me a few years ago but now it’s the bangers that I love. Probably my favourite two in the show are Tainted Love and Blister In The Sun – they both go off like a rocket!