MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD Bluesfest and yoga mats



Following a return to touring earlier this year, Michael Franti & Spearhead are set to reunite with Soulrockers to play seven dates across Australia in 2023 with the Follow Your Heart World Tour.

Kicking off at the inaugural Perth Bluesfest at Nikola Estate on Saturday, April 1, Franti & Spearhead will also perform two nights at Bluesfest in Byron Bay, along with two co-headlining dates with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue among additional headlining dates.

Franti will also take to the mat to host Yoga Jams with Wanderlust throughout the run, with a Perth date at Yoga Lab on Saturday, April 1.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Michael again,” says Radek Sali of Wanderlust. “He was the first headliner we ever booked back at our 2009 event in California, and he shares so many of our values — community, practice, healthy living, environmentalism and social justice, to name just a few. We’re thrilled to be able to support his tour in Australia and bring his voice to yogis across the country.”

Michael Franti & Spearhead’s Follow Your Heart World Tour comes to Bluesfest Perth at Nikola Estate 0n Saturday, April 1, 2023. Yoga Jams with Wanderlust comes to Yoga Lab, Perth, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to michaelfranti.com