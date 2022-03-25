MICHAEL BUBLÉ Higher calling



It’s like Christmas has come early for Aussie Michael Bublé fans today, with the multi-award-winning, multi-Platinum-selling global superstar announcing a six-city national tour. The Canadian entertainer will perform at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

The news coincides with the release of Michael Bublé’s 11th studio album, Higher, which he is set to perform tracks from on the tour, along with a selection of his original smash hits and trademark renditions of the great classics.

“I have been touring Australia for 20 years now and the fact that you all keep turning up to my shows makes me feel like the luckiest man alive,” Michael Bublé said. “I absolutely adore performing live, being on stage is complete and utter enjoyment for me. It’s a great pleasure and honour for me to be able to show up and be made feel so welcome.”

Michael Bublé hits RAC Arena on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 from ticketek.com.au