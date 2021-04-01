METAL UNITED DOWN UNDER Metalheads unite!



The eighth instalment of Metal United Down Under (MUDU) is set to return in 2021, featuring seven acts across a wide range of heavy genres at Badlands Bar on Saturday, June 12.

The lineup this year includes death metal titans Depravity (pictured above), heavy metal veterans Vanadium B.C., the industrial grooves of All This Filth, one man band terror machine The Furor, modern groove metallers Infinite Exile, progressive metal act Jamart and heavy rockers Thunderblood.

“We want to make more noise than ever in 2021, pushing metalheads nationwide to yell “Happy MUDU” on the date, say organisers Black-Roos Entertainment. Black-Roos say MUDU is all about both the music lovers and the bands celebrating their day for what metal is – hanging out with their metal brothers and sisters for a good time with great music and company.

In the past seven years, MUDU has been part of Perth’s modern metal history, from bands who played their first live shows to those who have made long anticipated returns from hiatus.

Metal United Down Under (MUDU) hits Badlands Bar on Saturday, June 12. For more info and to buy tickets head to oztix.com.au.