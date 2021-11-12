MELVILLE SUMMER MUSIC One epic summer of free music



The City of Melville has introduced their biggest live music series yet – Melville Summer Music. It’s going to be hot in the City this summer with nine Saturday early evening concerts from November to March, featuring performances from some of the best artists in WA across four stunning outdoor spaces in Melville.

The concerts, which will run from Saturday, November 13 through to Saturday, March 26 from 5pm-7pm, will be family-friendly affairs celebrating the best of summer – outdoor picnics, food trucks and live music, all against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

Melville Summer Music is an evolution and expansion of the City’s much-loved Limestone Concert series. Spanning the genres of blues, indie, pop, afrobeat, rock and roots, the program, curated by Duncan Strachan, features something for everyone and provides an opportunity to discover a new favourite artist.

The lineup of West Australian talent includes blues rock outfit Old Blood; Indoor Fins, the self-described “super pop” project of WAMAward-winning songwriter Timothy Nelson; Natalie Gillespie, known for her soulful and sassy swinging blues; bluegrass country folk trio Frank’s Fish Tank; singer-songwriter Grace Barbé and her Afro-Kreol band; alt country Americana rock five-piece The Little Lord Street Band; and young WA musician Claudia Tero’s indie rock and folk project Claudie Joy & The Joy Boys (pictured above).

Also performing over summer are alternative blues rock outfit Dan Howls; Fremantle based rockers Lincoln MacKinnon and the Wrecking Train; indie-rock favourite Tanaya Harper; alt-country/rock singer songwriter and WAM Song of the Year 2021 winner Siobhan Cotchin; and Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics whose heavy soul/funk sounds will close out the program in spectacular style.

City of Melville Mayor the Hon. George Gear JP encouraged families to mark Saturdays in their diary and head down to one of four iconic Melville locations – Yagan Mia Wireless Hill Park, Kadidjiny Park, Limestone Amphitheatre and Piney Lakes Reserve – to enjoy a picnic or food trucks while soaking up the sunset and listening to live music.

“Melville Summer Music is part of the City of Melville’s evolving arts program aimed at making the city a more liveable, enjoyable, healthy and lively place by presenting great arts programming for residents and the wider Perth area,” said Mayor Gear.

City of Melville Creative Producer Arts and Culture Pete Stone said Melville Summer Music was a wonderful opportunity for everyone from Melville and beyond to come along for some free entertainment for the whole family. “Whether they are existing fans of our performers or looking to discover a new favourite band, it’s a great chance for people to catch homegrown artists in some of Melville’s most beautiful spaces,” said Mr Stone.

“We are exceptionally proud of the wealth of WA talent we have performing for us this summer and encourage everyone – regardless of what postcode they live in – to grab a picnic blanket and come join us.”

Check out the City of Melville’s Summer Music Program below:

Old Blood

Saturday, November 13, 2021 | Yagan Mia Wireless Hill Park

Natalie Gillespie

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | Kadidjiny Park

Indoor Fins, Frank’s Fish Tank

Saturday, December 18, 2021 | Kadidjiny Park

Grace Barbé

Saturday, January 15, 2022 | Limestone Amphitheatre

The Little Lord Street Band, Claudie Joy & the Joy Boys

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | Limestone Amphitheatre

Dan Howls

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | Yagan Mia Wireless Hill Park

Lincoln MacKinnon & The Wrecking Train, Tanaya Harper

Saturday, February 19, 2022 | Yagan Mia Wireless Hill Park

Siobhan Cotchin

Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Piney Lakes Reserve

Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | Piney Lakes Reserve

The City of Melville’s Summer Music program runs from Saturday, November 13, 2021, until Saturday, March 26, 2022. Find out more at www.melvillecity.com.au