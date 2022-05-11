MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL ROADSHOW Road scholars



The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is on its way around the country, home-delivering the freshest and funniest superstars from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to neighbourhoods across Australia.

In its 24th year, the Roadshow aims to roll out the best stand up, sketch, and satire across venues in all corners of the nation. With over 70 stops scheduled, the Festival is eager as ever to cross state borders and break out the laughs.

This month the roadshow rolls up in WA, with shows lined up in Albany, Broome, Bunbury, Esperance, Kalgoorlie, Karratha, Mandurah, Margaret River, Moora, Perth and Port Hedland through May and June.

Perth comedy fans can get down to Octagon Theatre, UWA, on Thursday, May 26 to catch a line-up bursting with festival favourites including Anirban Dasgupta, Dane Simpson, Nikki Britton, Tor Snyder and Daniel Connell.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow hits Octagon Theatre on Thursday, May 26. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.comedyfestival.com.au/roadshow