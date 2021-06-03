MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL ROADSHOW Getting the show on the road



The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is set to roll into town for two shows at Regal Theatre this Saturday, June 5, with tickets on sale now from ticketek.com.au. This year MC Dave Callan will be introducing us to a select choice of Melbourne Comedy Festival’s finest, including Brett Blake, Chris Ryan, Dilruk Jayasinha and Takashi Wakasugi. Ahead of hitting the stage this weekend, BRAYDEN EDWARDS caught up with stars of the show Dave Callan, Chris Ryan and Takashi Wakasugi, to find out their tips for life on the road, how they have kept themselves sane through lockdown, and why they’re as excited as ever to be back on stage in WA.



CHRIS RYAN

What’s one essential item you always take on the road with you?

A charged phone. I will want to hear my playlists on my headphones and obnoxiously sing along to them oblivious to others’ pain. When I run out of energy, I’ll listen to autobiography audio books then drag someone into conversation against their will.

A lot has happened in the world in the past 18 months. What would you say is the biggest difference between yourself now and the last time we saw you perform here?

I haven’t performed in WA before except at the Perth Comedy Festival earlier in May, so I’m guessing nothing much has changed. I’m still a 40-something woman who is trying (not hard enough) to act my age. My nails and hair have grown imperceptibly.

What’s one thing you are looking forward to, and one thing you are dreading about getting back on the road?

I cannot believe I get to see all the incredible places we see on tour and get to have some laughs with new people every day. I’m not crash hot on what my diet will be on the road – I need to sort out some healthy snacks so I don’t just burger and chips my way across WA.

How would you describe your comedy in three words?

Wry, observational, domestic.



DAVE CALLAN

What’s one essential item you always take on the road with you?

Nintendo Switch! It’s weird playing Mario Kart in the back of a tour bus, especially when we turn the same direction I’m turning in the game. It’s like one of those old fashioned hydraulic cabinets from Time Zone in the 90s but with less chance of some bloke called Derek coming over and burning you with his lighter when you’re on the final lap. Friggen Derek.

A lot has happened in the world in the past 18 months. What would you say is the biggest difference between yourself now and the last time we saw you perform here?

I became very good at 1980s high impact championship aerobics. I learned an aerobics routine during that massive Melbourne lockdown which is ridiculous and fun. I might do it at the end of the show… plus I clocked Netflix. Twice.

What’s one thing you are looking forward to, and one thing you are dreading about getting back on the road?

The answer to both of those is food. There’s some great food at restaurants on the road and then there’s also the mystery meat in the Bain Marie in a roadhouse between Kalgoorlie and Esperance.

How would you describe your comedy in three words?

Fentumpant, randellian, ornoscopious.



TAKASHI WAKASUGI

What’s one essential item you always take on the road with you?

Sudoku.

A lot has happened in the world in the past 18 months. What would you say is the biggest difference between yourself now and the last time we saw you perform here?

I was stuck in Australia through lockdown, so I think I’ve become a little bit more Aussie.

What’s one thing you are looking forward to, and one thing you are dreading about getting back on the road?

I’m looking forward to seeing beautiful Aussie countryside scenery…and dreading being hungover whilst seeing it.

How would you describe your comedy in 3 words?

In Japanese: 和 楽 鋭

In Emoji: 🙋‍♀️ 😆 🍺

For English, you’ll have to come to the show!