MEGA MIXTAPE LIVESTREAM North Metro TAFE students to shine online



Richmond Street Records have teamed up with BOOM Radio to bring you the first ever Mega Mixtape Livestream. The online event will run across three massive nights showcasing North Metropolitan TAFE’s performance students on Thursday, June 11, 18 and 25 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm.

Streamed on Richmond Street Records’ Facebook Page, Mega Mixtape will combine a range of genres, consisting of blues, punk, indie, pop and many more. Every night will offer something unique, new and diverse. The live streams will be FREE for audiences to watch, with special t-shirts available to purchase online if you want to support the acts.

The event is organised to showcase the musical talent of Performance Students at NM TAFE, while also providing Music Business students an opportunity to experience putting on a show.

Danielle Foote, Marketing Manager at Richmond Street Records says that it had been challenging, but exciting to move the event online due to current COVID restrictions. “Normally, we would be putting on a show at The Boston in Northbridge in a similar format over the three nights,” she said. “We had to amend our entire event to meet isolation restrictions, hence moving to a live stream show. Looking on the bright side, this has definitely been a new experience for all of us and we are super excited!

“It is such a diverse range of music that we will offer over the three nights. Some of those genres include classical, punk, acoustic, alternative, folk and much more – there is something for everyone!”

Mega Mixtape Livestream will be broadcast FREE, live on the Richmond Street Records Facebook Page on Thursday June 11, 18 and 25 from from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Check out the full line up below. For more information head to www.richmondstreetrecords.com