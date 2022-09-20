MEG MAC Return of the Mac



Following the release of her new album Matter of Time, Meg Mac has announced a national tour. The singer-songwriter will hit Perth’s Astor Theatre on Thursday, May 3, 2023.

“I wanted to just start again and do everything without compromise,” Meg Mac said about the personal switch-up that led to her highly anticipated third album. With standout singles Is It Worth Being Sad, Only Love and Understand, Matter of Time has already been praised as “her most compelling body of work yet” and “a grand statement” by Rolling Stone.

Meg Mac plays Astor Theatre on Thursday, May 3, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to premier.ticketek.com.au