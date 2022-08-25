MEG MAC A little Understanding



Sydney singer-songwriter Meg Mac has released new single Understand from her upcoming album Matter Of Time, which is due out Friday, September 16.

Understand was co-written and produced with American producer Jesse Shatkin, who has also worked with world-beating pop stars like Sia, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Lopez.

“I think if you put yourself in anyone’s shoes, even your worst enemy you would understand where they’re coming from,” Meg Mac said about the track. “We’re all misunderstood and at the same time I think we all need to be more understanding.”

Meg Mac rose to prominence through triple j’s Unearthed when she entered her song Known Better. She was the Unearthed Featured Artist of the Week in 2013 and Unearthed Artist of the Year in 2014. Matter Of Time will follow on from Meg Mac’s previous albums Low Blows in 2017 and Hope in 2019.

