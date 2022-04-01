MCLUSKY Do Dallas anniversary tour



Punk legends mclusky will be returning to Australia in January 2023 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough sophomore record, mclusky do dallas.

Featuring Future of the Left members Andrew “Falco” Falkous and Jack Egglestone, with the addition of Damien Sayell from the St Pierre Snake Invasion, the Cardiff outfit will be playing venues in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane before hitting Perth’s Milk Bar on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

mclusky play Milk Bar on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets head to handsometours.com