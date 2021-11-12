MATT CAL Turning things up a notch



Perth singer-songwriter Matt Cal will release his new single Plenty Of Warning Global Warming on Thursday, November 25, the follow up to August 2021 single Breathin’ Slowly. While Breathin’ Slowly saw Matt working with just the palette of an acoustic guitar, voice and some peaceful, poetic lyrical flow, Plenty Of Warning Global Warming sees the heat turn up a notch.

Self-recorded and produced in Matt Cal’s home studio and with Fremantle’s Elliot Smith on drums, the result is a deeply grooving, slide-guitar driven piece of contemporary Australian roots music.

Fans in both Perth and regional Western Australia will get the chance to catch the new tunes live as Matt Cal hits stages across the state from Friday, November 12 until Sunday, December 19.

“Over the July of 2021 while Perth was drenched under 28 days of heavy, constant rain I found myself on the couch with an acoustic guitar pondering our climatic circumstance and the plight of the earth as we push forward as human beans,” Matt Cal said.

“Musically I watched a tonne of YouTube concerts over the period and found myself listening To Ben Howard, Nahko Bull, Sam Garrett and Black Pumas amongst others, plus I wandered down many a musical rabbit hole following folk, Americana and indie sounds. I felt more inspired than ever before to write, record and perform.”

“We have known of global warming and our heading for an environmental crisis point for more than 50 years yet we find ourselves still looking for answers and direction…I want this song to be a solid reminder as a population we need to stand together in order to have our democratic needs and wants adhered to by national and international governing bodies. The future is in our hands and it is our children’s future that is at stake.”

Check out Matt Cal’s tour dates below:

November 12-14: Blues at Bridgetown street performer

December 2: Rodney’s Bait & Tackle , Mosman Park, 8pm

December 5: Tree Top Bar, Kalamunda, 3.30pm

December 9: Gypsy Tapas House, Fremantle, 7pm

December 10: Clancy’s Fish Pub, Dunsborough, 6.30pm

December 11: The Fire Station, Busselton, 8.30pm

December 12: The River, Margaret River, 4pm

December 16: The Prince Of Wales, Bunbury, 8pm

December 17: Wilson Brewery, Albany, 5pm

December 19: Nannup Hotel, Nannup, 4pm

Matt Cal’s new single Plenty Of Warning Global Warming is out Thursday, November 25. For full ticket info and tour dates head to Matt Cal’s Facebook page.