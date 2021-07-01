MARLON WILLIAMS Trans-Tasman express



New Zealand singer Marlon Williams has announced his return to Australia this Spring with a Perth date lined up at Astor Theatre on Tuesday, September 28.

The announcement follows the postponement and cancellation of his east coast shows earlier this year, which were called off following the suspension of the “trans-Tasman bubble,” which allows for quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand.

“Let’s try that again, Australia,” Williams said yesterday when sharing the new dates on social media.

The shows will be Williams’ first in Australia since December 2019, when he performed as part of Paul Kelly’s Making Gravy tour alongside Courtney Barnett and Kate Miller-Heidke.

Marlon Williams hits Astor Theatre on Tuesday, September 28. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com.au