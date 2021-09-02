MAMMA MIA! Here we go again



Local music theatre team Serasi Entertainment are bringing the smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! to Regal Theatre this spring. Featuring a huge cast of Australian talent, a full band and an acclaimed production team, the show runs from Wednesday, November 3 through to Monday, November 15.

Driven by one of ABBA‘s greatest songs, Mamma Mia! tells the whimsical story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise, where on the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, as a large cast deliver non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers.

Mamma Mia! runs from Wednesday, November 3 through to Monday, November 15 at Regal Theatre. For more info and to buy tickets head to ticketek.com.au