MAMA RED & THE DARK BLUES Red alert



Local act Mama Red & The Dark Blues are set to release their new “conscious concept album” Long Way To Redemption with a launch show at Lyric’s Underground on Friday, August 19.

Led by vocalist Harry Deluxe (AKA Mama Red), the group will be joined by special guests Nat Ripepi and Kat Kinley.

Refusing to be stylistically confined, Mama Red & The Dark Blues’ new album captures their original style, described as “alt-country-pop with a hint of blues.” Their new work is also heavy with heart-wrenching harmonies and flows through different genres of social, environmental, political and personal themes.