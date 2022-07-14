MAMA RED & THE DARK BLUES Red alert

Local act Mama Red & The Dark Blues are set to release their new “conscious concept album” Long Way To Redemption with a launch show at Lyric’s Underground on Friday, August 19.
Led by vocalist Harry Deluxe (AKA Mama Red), the group will be joined by special guests Nat Ripepi and Kat Kinley.
Refusing to be stylistically confined, Mama Red & The Dark Blues’ new album captures their original style, described as “alt-country-pop with a hint of blues.” Their new work is also heavy with heart-wrenching harmonies and flows through different genres of social, environmental, political and personal themes.
Ahead of the album launch, the band will showcase some of their new music when they launch their new single Fierce & Fearless on Friday, July 22 at The Duke of George in Fremantle.
After forming in 2016 and releasing their debut album The Wages of Sin in the same year, the eight-piece band are excited to make their comeback after a five year wait.
Mama Red & The Dark Blues will launch their new album Long Way To Redemption at Lyric’s Underground, Friday, August 19, 2022. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au