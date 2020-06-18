LYRIC’S UNDERGROUND Makes seated shows comeback



Lyric’s Underground made a comeback last weekend with a line up of some of Perth’s finest players for a selection of seated shows. The popular basement venue continues to embrace Phase 3 of restrictions with the following shows announced from June 19 to July 4.

This Friday, June 19 you can catch Maurice Flavel’s Intensive Care (pictured above) with their brand of gospel swamp blues.

Continuing this weekend on Saturday, June 20 is two of Perth’s finest rising singer-songwriters Tanaya Harper and Leah Grant, who’ve paired up for an intimate seated show. Both brining their bands along to share their recently released EPs during the COVID-19 period, so this will be a unique celebration. Get down early to catch indie-pop soloist Ribs, who will be opening the show, and check out The X-Press Interview with Tanaya Harper this week.

Skip forward to Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26 (the latter is sold out) where you can catch award-winning singer-songwriter Helen Shanahan who will be bringing an ensemble together to perform one the 1970s’ great albums in Carol King’s blockbuster record Tapestry, as part of an intimate show with special guest Stacey Ann.

Moving into July, Cripple Creek are set to come together to play Neil Young’s iconic album After The Gold Rush for a reminiscent evening of soft, hard; quiet, loud; acoustic and electric sounds best remembered from the album on Saturday, July 4.

Lyric’s Underground is in the basement of Lyric Lane in Maylands. For tickets and more information head to facebook.com/pg/lyricsunderground/events.