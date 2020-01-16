LYRIC’S UNDERGROUND From fundraisers to New York headliners



Lyric’s Underground has started 2020 with a bang, and this weekend is no exception.

File Rochester, New York’s Danielle Ponder this Friday, January 17 under not-to-be-missed. She sings, you listen, you melt. For only $10 on the door, see why she’s opened up for powerhouses such as George Clinton, Ledisi and The Roots across the USA. Supported by Vissac, Queency and Clauds.

This Saturday sees the all ages Girls Rock! WA January Camp Showcase in the arvo, while Yokine headline Sat evening with support from Good Grace, Ocean Cosmonaut and Plum Trees.

Rising from the ashes of Perth party starters Boys! Boys! Boys! like a sausage roll-obsessed phoenix, Bad Nutrition (pictured) bring the insanity to Lyric’s Underground with buddies Turtle Bay Television and The Macho Men on Friday, January 24. The night also sees the return of DJ The Taco, who’ll be cutting the cheese between bands. Grammatically awkward, yes, but the chances of hearing Detachable Penis should be high.

Saturday, January 25 sees Vancool, the brand spankin’ new rock outfit formed by Dion Mariani of Perth regulars Custom Royal and The Flairz. Support comes from The Reductors, Girl From Mars and South Ceiling. Then the following Saturday, February 1 catch the Dolce Blue launch for new single Nobody Asked with support from Josh Ellis and more.

Local metal champs Icarus Lives have gathered a crew of their noisy buddies together to put on the Heart of Fire fundraiser for the NSW Rural Fire Service on Friday, February 7, and will be joined by Tempest Rising, Cold Fate, Agnesis and Petryfyde.

And the big names keep coming with the return of The Church frontman Steve Kilbey on Saturday, March 7. With support from Tanaya Harper, Kilbey will backed by Fremantle music identities Shaun and Adrian Hoffmann, Shaun Corlson and Anna Sarcich on viola, as he delves into his unrivalled back catalogue of solo releases, collaborations and Church classics.

For more info and events check out the Lyric’s Underground Event Page.