LYRIC LANEWAY PARTY @ Lyric’s Lane gets 7.5/10



Lyric Laneway Party @ Lyric’s Lane

Saturday, January 8, 2022

7.5/10

The Lyric Laneway Party Summer Edition, initially planned for the New Year, hit the Maylands venue on the weekend after being rescheduled to Saturday, January 8. Despite being a little later than planned it was still a great chance to welcome in 2022 in style! Beginning at midday and promoted as a family-friendly, free event, the kids were well catered for with face painting and roaming performers. For the bigger “kids” the mood was mellow – anticipation growing as 3pm rolled around, and along with it the beginning of the live music segment.

Kicking it off were The Pick-Me-Ups featuring seasoned duo of Andy (guitar and vocals) and Coo Jarvis (piano and lead vocals) with the perfect blend of ice-cool original jazz numbers along with some more upbeat tunes. Kicking off any event can be daunting, let alone with a line-up that reads like a “who’s who” of the local music scene, however The Pick-Me-Ups did themselves proud and set the tone well for the rest of the afternoon.

Next up, the Luke Dux Duo continued the stripped back feel with award-winning guitarist Luke Dux pairing up with the talented Mark Constable on harmonica. In between tunes, they talked to each other about the tunes they were about to play – giving a somewhat unique opportunity to see two artists in the creative process. Beginning their set with Built From Bones, and finishing with Mean Old Train, it was a journey through laidback blues – not with the pulsing ferocity of the Floors’ takes on these tunes – but no less powerful.

Another artist who is often found with a big band surrounding them is that irrepressible force of nature, Odette Mercy. Not this time though – with just a keyboardist and drummer, they were Odette Mercy Trio – still bringing that familiar soul and funk magic for which Odette and the team are so renowned. In between sets she bantered with the punters, had everyone smiling, revelling in the heat going out of the day and the freedom to dance.

The final act, Steve Hensby Band somehow managed to cram into the narrow laneway, spilling over into the car park and snapping the summer party into next level excitement. Launching straight into El Nino (off his next album), tables were pushed back so people could dance and revel in the sound and vibe. Among many highlights, the face off between Steve and the musician playing the slide trombone had everyone in stitches.

Whatever challenges Western Australia faces in the months to come, it’s moments like these that remind us music and the joy it gives endures, no matter the circumstances. Thanks to Lyric’s Lane for throwing a great party!

LINDA DUNJEY

Photos by Linda Dunjey