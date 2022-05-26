LYNOTT’S LOUNGE First birthday weekender



Northbridge venue Lynott’s Lounge will celebrate their first birthday with a special weekend of live music.

On Friday, June 17 get down to catch sets from Daybreak, End It All, House of Judgement and Russets with back-to-back DJ sets from Sassy and Liv Giuffre.

The Saturday, June 18 instalment features Verge Collection, Lonesome Dove and Gap Year plus DJ sets from Shannon Fox and Lee Rumble.

“There will be drink specials all night and free cake so come get absolutely busted with us,” the venue said.

Lynott’s Lounge, located at 100 Melbourne Street, Northbridge opened last year in the space previously occupied by The Boston as part of Rosie O’Grady’s on the corner of James Street.

Lynott’s Lounge’s First Birthday celebrations go down on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to lynottslounge.oztix.com.au