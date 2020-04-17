

Perth is not only a top Aussie city escape all of its own with a balance of city, country and surf, but it also offers festivals year-round where music lovers can hear their favourite artists and find new up-and-coming musicians. This makes Perth a great place to surprise an audiophile when you are celebrating their birthday, an anniversary or another achievement. Here some more details and other lovely ways to surprise an audiophile in Perth.



Unique vinyl

A great way to surprise an audiophile is to create their very own unique 10” vinyl record. This is one of the most romantic anniversary ideas as you choose the digital tracks that are meaningful to you both as a couple, to include your song, your first dance at your wedding song and others. You completely customise your cover and labels, and a company converts the digital sound to analogue.



Perth Music Festivals

Perth has a couple of dozen music festivals that are well worth heading to the city to enjoy. The Electronic Dance Music Festival in Perth takes place at Belvoir Parklands in January with an all-star line-up showcasing the very best of electronic and house music.

The Perth Festival that takes place at various venues across Perth is an arts festival running over two weeks in February. The festival is famous for commissioning major new works and could be a lovely way to surprise an audiophile, with tickets to hear a group you know they will enjoy.

Smaller music festivals include St Jerome’s Laneway Festival in Fremantle, which has always been interested in finding what’s fresh and bringing it to unique settings to be appreciated by music lovers.

The Sound On Festival at the RAC Arena in September hosts some of Australia’s hottest electronic, hip hop and DJ talents, including Peking Duk, Ruel, G Flip, Stevan, FlexMami and Bexx.

The Fairbridge Festival in Pinjarra in April celebrates folk, world and roots music in a heritage-listed village. Almost 100 acts provide entertainment over a three-day weekend just an hour’s drive from central Perth.



Headphones

Wireless headphones

Wireless Bluetooth headphones are becoming more and more popular, increasing the quality of sound and enjoyment of music for every audiophile. Search for the best investment that provides the richest sound and useful features for the music they love to listen to most. Every major headphone brand has wireless headphone including Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, and even Apple, to suit every budget and style from over-ear headphones to wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods

Whilst it seems that everyone is wearing Apple AirPods and it doesn’t seem to be a particularly adventurous gift, it’s difficult to argue with the style and performance of Apple’s newest version of Bluetooth earbuds with wireless charging case. Apple’s headphone chip also delivers instant wireless connectivity and connection to Siri.

Bluetooth speaker

Instead of headphones, surprise your audiophile with a Bluetooth speaker they can enjoy at home. There is a vast array to choose from, and most are linked with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. Choose speakers that allow the microphone to be disconnected, so you protect their privacy.

Music subscription

There are a vast number of music subscription services that will provide a year of enjoyment for your audiophile. From SiriusXM Internet Radio which combines live radio and traditional streaming audio services elements for not only music but news and comedy too. A subscription to Tidal offers not only great audio and music-related articles, but also priority booking for tickets to hot concerts and sporting events.

However, the best subscriptions on the market are currently Spotify which has a premium version offering an astonishing library, collaborative playlists, early album access, and podcasts.

LiveXLive is the other best music subscription that combines the company’s live music streams with knowledgeable DJs and a vast library to offer one of the most complete streaming music services currently available.