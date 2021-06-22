LORDE Green Light for Perth



For the first time in five years, global pop-queen Lorde is touring down-under with shows announced for New Zealand and Australia in March 2022.

The news comes off the back of her Solar Power single release earlier this month, with the summery track already taking the world by storm. Lorde’s Solar Power Tour will head through Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, before wrapping up in Perth on Saturday, March 19 at Belvoir Amphitheatre.

With a forthcoming album also titled Solar Power due for release in August, Lorde spoke of the inspiration behind her next era of music. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” she said. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Lorde’s Solar Power Tour hits Belvoir Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The Solar Power album is out Friday, August 20. Tickets to the Belvoir show go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 5 from Moshtix.