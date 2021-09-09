LIVELIGHTER CANNING SHOW It’s show time!



With recent news beginning to reveal the fantastically fun shape of this year’s program, the team behind LiveLighter Canning Show have released an expanded Exhibition Schedule Of Entries. It set to explain everything patrons and particpants alike need to know about becoming an active part of the annual event this year happening on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6.

With entries only $1 (Youth) / $2 (Adult) and over $13,000 in cash amongst the many prizes and now also available to enter online (making it easier than ever to enter), everyone is encouraged to inspire their creative spark in this community event.

Discover a whole new world of competition, rewarding the community for having a go at just about anything, with 650+ classes covering just about everything, from gardening to crafting, cooking, photography and much more.

LiveLighter Canning Show hits Canning Exhibition Centre and Showgrounds on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6. Check out the full schedule here