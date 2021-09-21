Live games, Top 5 most popular games with live dealers in Australia

Live dealer games are one of the most promising areas of online gambling for real money in Australia. Every year the financial flow only increases and, according to experts, in 2 years, in 2023 the turnover will be almost 120 billion dollars.

Live games are offered only by some Australian online sites. It is more difficult to conduct them than to introduce software for online games without participation of the real dealer. But for live games, you need to rent a television studio or a room in the casino, hire a croupier, install all the equipment and tables. After that, you may start broadcasting, it can follow any connected player.

The reasons for the popularity and love of live casino games among Australian audience are several:

The same games are now available live from your home. Like in a real land-based clubs;

To immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the casino just turn on your computer, no need to go anywhere;

You can watch online (real-time) for the actions of croupiers and be confident in the honesty of the game.

The only drawback – a narrow range of provided games. But the choice is still there, there are also five of the most popular games with a live dealer, which we will tell you about.

Blackjack via webcam

The first place of honor goes to blackjack. It has the most AU players among those who play with a live dealer. The rules and varieties are no different than in the usual land-based institutions. Croupier shuffles the cards and puts them on the table, you decide to Hit or Stop.

Live Baccarat

Baccarat – a game that came to us from ancient China, and this fact has played big role in the development of its popularity. Nowadays, everything oriental is incredibly in demand, and the gambling industry has not been left out. Baccarat has very simple rules, you don’t need any specific knowledge or strategy to place your bets and win in this game.