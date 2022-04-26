LISTEN OUT Disclose 2022 line-up



Listen Out has announced the line-up for their 2022 festival, going down at HBF Arena, Joondalup, on Sunday, September 25.

It will feature the first ever Australian shows for a stack of international stars both emerging and established, including Young Thug, Polo G, Central Cee, 24kGoldn, Louis The Child, Doechii, LP Giobbi and Nia Archives.

Some old and new favourites such as Disclosure (pictured) and Tove Lo are also on the bill, while Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo’s Anti Up will make their live show world premiere.

Check out the first announce below (in alphabetical order).

24KGOLDN AJ TRACEY ANTI UP [by CHRIS LAKE & CHRIS LORENZO] BARKAA BBNO$ BLANKE BRU-C CENTRAL CEE CULTURE SHOCK DAMEEEELA DISCLOSURE DOECHII ELECTRIC FIELDS JAMES HYPE THE JUNGLE GIANTS KITO LOUIS THE CHILD LP GIOBBI MEDUZA MEMPHIS LK MIIESHA NIA ARCHIVES PIRRA POLO G PRETTY GIRL QRION STACE CADET & KLP TOVE LO YOUNG THUG TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS + MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED



Listen Out is a national dance music festival which tours a dynamic hip-hop and electronic line-up. Since its inception in 2013, Listen Out has put on festivals across Australia in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney. In 2018, a concentrated version of the tour, known as Listen In, was created to bring the event to Adelaide and Auckland.

Listen Out hits HBF Arena, Joondalup, on Sunday, September 25. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 27 from mosthtix.com.au