LIME CORDIALE Sour power



Lime Cordiale have announced they will play their biggest ever Australian headline shows this Spring, including two dates at Fremantle Arts Centre on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30.

Hailing from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Lime Cordiale – comprising brothers Louis and Oli Leimbach – have had a big twelve months. The band’s sophomore album 14 Steps To A Better You topped the ARIA Album Chart on release in July, with the biggest first-week sales for an Australian artist album between January and November last year. The album also took out the coveted J Award for Best Australian Album.

Lime Cordiale also chalked up an impressive eight ARIA Award nominations last year, making them the most nominated act of 2020 and landing them their debut ARIA Award for Best Breakthrough Artist. Soon afterward, in triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown, the band scored five tracks in the top 26, with their highest-ranking song On Our Own claiming 11th position.

Lime Cordiale hit Fremantle Arts Centre on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 30 from oztix.com.au