LIME CORDIALE New Fremantle Arts Centre tickets released



With the exciting news of WA opening up its capacity restrictions, Frontier Touring are pleased to announce a stack of extra tickets have become available for Lime Cordiale’s previously sold out Fremantle Arts Centre shows on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30. If you missed out on tickets the first time round, don’t miss this second chance when they go on sale at 9am AWST on Tuesday, July 20 from frontiertouring.com

Hailing from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Lime Cordiale – comprising brothers Louis and Oli Leimbach – have had a big twelve months. The band’s sophomore album 14 Steps To A Better You topped the ARIA Album Chart on release in July 2020, with the biggest first-week sales for an Australian artist album between January and November last year. The album also took out the coveted J Award for Best Australian Album.

Lime Cordiale also chalked up an impressive eight ARIA Award nominations last year, making them the most nominated act of 2020 and landing them their debut ARIA Award for Best Breakthrough Artist. Soon afterward, in triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown, the band scored five tracks in the top 26, with their highest-ranking song On Our Own claiming 11th position.

