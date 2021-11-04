LIGHTYEAR Creating a buzz



PIXAR has just released it’s trailer for Lightyear, a spin-off of beloved childhood series Toy Story, which is due to hit theatres in June, 2022. This will be a new take on the character for the company, introducing a familiar hero to a new generation while still connecting to the older generation.

Already, the Lightyear trailer has over ten million views on YouTube, showing us how anticipated this film is, despite how little the trailer reveals about the film itself.

PIXAR has explained on their official site that the film will follow Buzz Lightyear, from his journey as a test pilot to the legendary space ranger we know him as. The narrative stars the character behind the the toy we know, closer to Buzz Lightyear of Star Command series from the early 2000s, but with obvious differences.

The film will be produced by Galyn Susman, who has been involved in every Toy Story movie, and directed by Angus Maclane, who also co-directed Finding Dory. Buzz will be voiced by Chris Evans, most well-known as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” says Evans. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Lightyear hits cinemas in June 2022. For more updates ahead of its release go to pixar.com